Novo Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Novo Resources Corp.(“Novo”or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that its Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on December 17, 2020 at which all resolutions were passed, being:

Setting the number of directors to be elected at six;

The re-election of the incumbent directors of the Company, being Quinton Hennigh, Rob Humphryson, Akiko Levinson, Michael Barrett, and Yoshikazu Ishikawa;

The election of Ross Hamilton as a new director of the Company;

The re-appointment of EY Australia, appointed as auditor of the Company on May 10, 2019, as auditor of Novo; and

Approval of the Company’s stock option plan.

Novo management and the directors would like to formally welcome Mr. Hamilton to the board of directors and look forward to his guidance and leadership as the Company’s advances its Beatons Creek project to production.

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo is advancing its flagship Beatons Creek gold project to production while exploring and developing its highly prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail [email protected]

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

“ Quinton Hennigh ”

Quinton Hennigh

Chairman and President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.