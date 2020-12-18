new video loaded: Nigerian Schoolboys Released from Kidnappers
Nigerian Schoolboys Released from Kidnappers
President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria said on Friday the country’s government would “keep on trying” to secure the country for all of its citizens after hundreds of boys kidnapped last week from their school were freed on Thursday night following six days in captivity.
We thank God that the law enforcement agencies in this case, especially the military, the Army and the governor, worked extremely hard. And as soon as they got them, the governor rang me and informed me, and I congratulated him and the Army that organized the operation. Our responsibility, as I said, is to secure this country for all the citizens to do their businesses without any problem. We haven’t achieved that yet, but we will keep on trying.
