NFL Week 15 Betting Guide: Spread, moneyline, over/under picks

Every week, this column provides a detailed breakdown of our favorite bets, weaving in a preview of exclusive data from BetQL. This compilation serves as a mere sneak preview of all that BetQL offers, whether you prefer betting against the spread, moneylines, or over/unders. Check us out now to reveal our full betting predictions for every game of Week 15, including projections and best bet ratings from our NFL Best Bet Model.

All data presented is as of Friday morning. You can track all NFL line movement on BetQL’s Line Movement Dashboard.

WEEK 15 FANTASY PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

All data presented is as of Friday morning. You can track all NFL line movement on BetQL’s Line Movement Dashboard.

NFL Week 15 Betting Picks: Spread pick of the week

Chicago Bears (+3) at Minnesota Vikings

This bet serves as the BetQL Free Pick of the Week, and our experts love Chicago getting three points in Minnesota. Mitchell Trubisky has breathed new life into the Bears since he reassumed the starting quarterback position, and he led them to a massive 36-7 win against the Texans last week. Meanwhile, the Vikings got stifled by the Buccaneers 26-14, with Kirk Cousins managing just 225 yards and one touchdown on 24-of-37 passing.

This Bears defense has been fantastic all season and actually held Minnesota to 99 rushing yards when these teams first faced off in Week 10. They also forced two turnovers and held the Vikings to 19 points and 19 first downs. But Chicago surrendered 286 passing yards, its third-worst outing against the pass all season, and then-starting QB Nick Foles never got his offense going. Chicago managed just 149 total yards (108 passing, 41 rushing), losing 19-13.

With Trubisky back under center in the three games since that contest, the Bears have scored a combined 91 points behind his seven total touchdowns. He has a 103.2 QB rating in that span. Running back David Montgomery has also been spectacular in that stretch, with 288 combined rushing yards on 39 carries. He also hauled in 12-of-14 catches for 121 yards in those three games, proving his worth as a dual-purpose threat.

Then there’s Allen Robinson, who exploded for receptions, 123 yards, and a touchdown last week. The veteran stud has logged at least six receptions in six straight games, and caught three TDs in the Bears’ past three games. The steady presence of Robinson and Montgomery has opened up red-zone opportunities for rookie tight end Cole Kmet (9-78-1 over Chicago’s past two games). They should all pose major threats to the Vikings, who have allowed an average of 27 points over the past four games.

I like the Bears to play bend-but-not-break defense against Vikings superstar RB Dalvin Cook (much like the Bucs did last week), while also holding Minnesota’s receiving corps in check. Chuck Pagano’s unit held Deshaun Watson’s Texans to 155 passing yards last week, and they will be highly motivated to lock down veteran Adam Thielen and rookie Justin Jefferson in order to keep Chicago’s playoff hopes alive. Thielen had two touchdowns against the Bears earlier this season, but those were just the second and third total scores of his career against the Bears. In 10 career games against the Vikes’ rivals, he averages just 3.4 catches and 36.3 receiving yards per game. Go with the 68 percent of sharp money and take Chicago here.

WEEK 15 FANTASY: Sleepers | Busts | Start ’em, sit ’em

NFL Week 15 Betting Picks: Moneyline pick of the week

Miami Dolphins (-125) vs. New England Patriots

If you need a stone-cold lock, go with either Seattle over Washington or Buffalo over Denver -270, but if you want the best value on the moneyline, grab the Dolphins at home against the Patriots. Miami almost always plays Bill Belichick’s teams tough toward the end of the season, and this time around the Dolphins also happen to be the superior squad.

New England just got punched in the mouth 24-3 by the Rams. The Pats have been inconsistent, and often downright disjointed, on offense with Cam Newton under center, and they rely far too much on their running game, defense, and special teams. Save for a foggy, rainy Week 10 home game in which they eked out a win over Baltimore, they have struggled mightily against elite defenses.

And Miami has been just that: Elite. Led by Brian Flores and defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, this defensive depth chart is coached by and littered with a ton of former Patriots. That probably makes for a crabby Belichick, and it also makes for a difficult day in the Sunshine State for Newton and his underwhelming set of receivers. The Dolphins rank second in the league in points surrendered, passing touchdowns allowed, and interceptions. Translation: Things could get as ugly for New England as they got in L.A. last week.

On the other side of the ball, rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa has performed admirably the past two games. He went 26-of-39 for 296 yards and a touchdown in a 19-7 win over Cincy two weeks ago. He then threw for 316 yards and two scores in a tough 33-27 loss to the defending-champion Chiefs last week. If Miami had not suffered injuries to leading receivers Devante Parker and Jakeem Grant (hamstrings), as well as stud tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder), they might have pulled off the upset of the year.

Parker and Grant couldu be back this week, alongside RB/WR hybrid rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. The 23-year-old stepped up in a big way last week, catching seven-of- passes for 82 yards. He might play a big role once again with Gesicki “questionable” to suit up, and with Miami’s backfield rotation limited to DeAndre Washington, Matt Breida, and Patrick Laird.

The Dolphins have defeated the Patriots in their second matchup of each of the past three seasons, all of which took place in Week 14s or later. Miami has that Belichick kryptonite, and despite a busy injury report, it also has the better team this weekend. The BetQL Best Bet Model gives the Dolphins moneyline a three-star rating, projecting them to win 21-20. I’m not sure the Patriots even get out of the teens.

WEEK 15 NFL DFS: Best stacks | Best values | Lineup Builder

NFL Week 15 Betting Picks: Over/under pick of the week

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos: UNDER 49.5

The presumption of the uninformed bettor might be to bet on a high-scoring game here — or to just follow the money — which explains the 80 percent of sharp money and 88 percent of tickets on the OVER. But we at BetQL don’t follow the crowd, we follow the analytics.

Buffalo has been red hot, taking down the 49ers and Steelers in consecutive prime-time games. The story behind the Bills has been the rise to stardom by third-year QB Josh Allen and the continued dominance of stud receiver Stefon Diggs. But lost in that narrative has been the solid play of Leslie Frazier’s defense.

The Bills have allowed an average of 18.7 points over their past three games, serving as the ninth-best scoring defense during that span. They also now rank fourth in the NFL in takeaways after forcing eight turnovers over the course of the past four weeks. A big reason why they have looked so great lately is because they preserve leads with good, solid defensive execution. And if they could hold an 11-win Pittsburgh team to 15 points last week, they should pose big problems to a mistake-prone (and injury-ravaged) Broncos offense.

While Buffalo has allowed an average of just 18.7 points during the past three games, Denver has scored an average of 17 points per game over that same span (fifth worst in the league). Melvin Gordon (shoulder) and Phillip Lindsay (hip) are both “questionable” for this game, meaning the Broncos’ fate will almost solely lie in second-year QB Drew Lock’s hands.

Lock may have balled out to the tune of 32 points in an impressive win over Carolina last week, but the Panthers are also horrendous at playing defense. Don’t let recency bias cloud your judgment on this over/under — Denver scored a total of 51 points over the course of its previous four games. That’s a 12.75 points-per-game average, and it’s closer to what you’ll see against the confident, high-flying Bills. Buffalo is heading toward its first AFC East title in 25 years, so hop on the hype train and bet the UNDER or get out of the way with your bad-bet juju!

Head over to BetQL to see our model’s best bet, sharp data and much more for this game and every Week 15 contest! You can find all updated NFL lines, spreads, and odds at BetQL !