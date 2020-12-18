New York Gov. Cuomo: Bills could host fans during playoffs

The Buffalo Bills haven’t hosted a playoff game since 1996. With the opportunity for Buffalo to host a postseason game for the first time in 24 years, it appears New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is looking into allowing the team to host spectators for the first time this season.

According to WGRZ.com, Cuomo said Friday that he’s still looking into the possibility of the Bills hosting fans during the postseason. The decision will be made by Dr. Howard Zucker, who serves as the New York Commissioner of Health.

If the Bills are going to host fans, the COVID-19 infection rates are going to have to be much lower than they are now once January rolls around. New York has been one of the most strict states in the nation when it comes to COVID-19, so they won’t allow fans to attend games if the numbers don’t drop.

On Thursday, Erie County, where Buffalo is located, reported a six percent positivity rate, according to WGRZ. It marks a rise of two percent from last month.

With cases on the rise, it doesn’t seem like the Bills will be allowed to host fans. However, nothing is impossible, and with the vaccine being distributed across the nation, better days are on the horizon.