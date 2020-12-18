Chadwick Boseman passed in August this year after a battle with colon cancer, though his spirit remains around everyone. As his health continued to decline, he kept shooting films and much of the world had no idea he was actually suffering inside.

His last film is Netflix’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, which co-stars Viola Davis and is produced by Denzel Washington. This performance may go down as his best and is a bit haunting to watch now.

Netflix has released a video titled “A Man Among Men”, and features his co-stars talking about the kind of person Boseman was and how much of a privilege it was to work with him. Take a look at the video below that was uploaded with the following description,

“Chadwick Boseman’s co-stars consider him one of the greats. Watch as Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Glynn Turman, director George C. Wolfe and producer Denzel Washington reveal what it was like to work with him behind-the-scenes of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Netflix’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Chadwick Boseman – A Man Among Men Exclusive Video

Fans of Boseman commented on the video, “A real king never dies…“, “We’ll never forget you, Chadwick“, “He truly is one of the greats. I hope this performance will be honored come Oscar time.“, “There’s something about his smile. There’s this fountain of innocence and goodness like a thing about his smile that just hits deep…“, and “He was pure talent, we miss you so much, Chadwick 😔“.

We’ll be able to watch Boseman in his final performance tomorrow on Netflix. He plays Levee, an ambitious horn player who’s is looking to create his own band. This will raise tensions between him and Ma Rainey set against a 1927 Chicago backdrop. The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by August Wilson.

Netflix’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ premieres tomorrow, December 18.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to watching the film? Let us know in the comments below.

