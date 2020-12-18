‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Fans Outraged by Chase Severino’s Tears

Whitney Way Thore and her ex-fiancé Chase Severino have gone through a very public breakup. Thore has been outspoken about her disappointment in the situation and received a lot of love and support from fans. But when Severino broke down on an episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, fans were outraged.

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ documents Chase Severino and Whitney Way Thore’s breakup

Thore publicly announced her broken engagement in May 2020.

“Chase and I are no longer engaged,” Thore wrote on Instagram. “After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history. Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October.”

Season 8 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life has given fans a closer look at how Thore’s engagement fell apart — including Severino’s side of the story.

No one seems to be ‘Team Chase’ on ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’

During a conversation with Ryan Andreas during the “Whitney Confronts Chase” episode, Severino broke down about not having anyone on his side.

“I’m Team No One” Andreas said. “I’m trying to stay out of the middle of this.”

“I think I need someone to be Team Chase because no one is Team Chase,” Severino said. He mentioned how Thore’s friends unfollowed him on social media. He also talked about the hate he was receiving online and how disappointed he was that his friend wouldn’t even take his side.

Chase Severino breaks down while apologizing for the way things turned out with Whitney Thore

During the episode, Severino was in tears about the hate he was receiving from Thore’s fans.

“I’m sorry,” Severino told cameras, adding:

I’m sorry it turned out the way it did. But I just want people to know that I’m not out to get Whitney or anything like that. I’ve received some horrible, horrible, mean stuff and it’s just…it’s hurtful.

Severino shared an Instagram message he received after their breakup became public knowledge.

“You’re going to be an even worse father,” the message said.

Severino was disheartened by the reaction from the public. “That kind of sucks,” he said of the hate mail.

But I gotta be strong for the mother and the daughter. This should be one of the more magical announcements [and] moments of my life and it’s just — you get hit hard with all that hate from everyone. It’s not supposed to be like that. This kind of announcement isn’t supposed to be a little note post and floods of hate. It’s not supposed to be like that, and that sucks.

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ viewers don’t feel bad for Chase Severino

Some MBFFL fans on Reddit were outraged by Severino’s tears.

“Like what did you expect?” a viewer wrote, continuing:

People don’t like cheaters and you got this girl pregnant?! No ones going to be rooting for you; regardless of whether or not his and Whitney’s relationship was real in the first place. It’s hard to feel sorry for him; what did you think was going to happen? You’d get an outpouring of love for you and your new family after coming out and publicly saying you cheated and got the girl pregnant?

Many other fans agreed and were unsympathetic toward Severino.

“It was so pathetic!” another person commented. “And made him look worse [in my opinion]. He looked much more devastated by the hate then during his convo with Whitney.” They also accused Severino of never caring for Thore, saying he was only “concerned about his own public perception.”

Despite the opinion of some fans, Thore and Severino have been through an emotional time together. Thore has asked fans many times to respect Severino’s privacy.