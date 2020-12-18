Movie Staffers Quit As Tom Cruise Goes Off On Another Rant

Tom Cruise went viral after a rant of him yelling at two staffers who were standing too closely on set went viral.

The staffers were standing less than 6 feet apart — a breach of the COVID-19 regulations.

According to UK tabloid, The Sun, he did it again — this time, five staffers decided they’d had enough and quit. Apparently, the rant was “expletive laden.”

“The first outburst was big but things haven’t calmed since. Tension has been building for months and this was the final straw. Since it became public, there has been more anger and several staff have walked,” a source told the newspaper.

“But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all. He’s upset others aren’t taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he’s the one who carries the can,” the source added.

More than 300,000 people have died because of COVID-19.