Mia Farrow Once Said She Loved Frank Sinatra ‘Till the Day He Died, and Beyond’

Mia Farrow’s famous relationship and even more famous breakup with Woody Allen has taken center stage for years. The odd pairing and sordid details of their parting have kept the general public’s interest for decades. Farrow wasn’t just tied to Allen, though. Before Allen, even before her second ex-husband, Andre Previn, there was Frank Sinatra. Sinatra and Farrow married when she was just 21. They finalized their divorce two years later, but that was far from the end of their relationship. In fact, it’s rumored Sinatra fathered one of Farrow’s children, and she’s insisted he has always been and will always be the love of her life.

How did Mia Farrow and Frank Sinatra meet?

The old Hollywood couple originally met in a very old Hollywood way. In 1964 the pair worked together on the movie Von Ryan’s Express, a World War II movie. At the time, Farrow was just 19, and by her admission, rather innocent. Sinatra was closing in on 50. Their age difference didn’t matter to the pair initially, though. They married in 1966 shortly after Farrow turned 21. She once revealed she had lost her virginity to Sinatra.

Eventually, their age difference did come into play. Farrow admitted she was young and rather immature when they married, and Sinatra was traditional and set in his ways. Her acting career and her refusal to give it up eventually led to the end of their union just two years after they wed.

Frank Sinatra served Mia Farrow with divorce papers on the set of Rosemary’s Baby

When Farrow married Sinatra, they had already spoken about how their family would work. Of an older generation, Sinatra believed Farrow should stay home and allow him to provide for her. She initially agreed and followed Sinatra from job to job. The lifestyle grew stale for her quickly. Eventually, she was offered Rosemary’s Baby and decided to take on the role.

Filming for the movie had run over, interfering with a project Sinatra expected Farrow to work on with him. When she didn’t quit the film, he had his lawyer serve her with divorce papers. That was the end of their marriage, but certainly not the end of their love affair. Farrow married and divorced Andre Previn before getting involved in a long-term relationship with Allen, while Sinatra connected with his third wife, Barbara Sinatra. Still, the pair cared deeply for each other.

The pair remained close up until Sinatra’s death

While Farrow and Sinatra finalized their divorce in the 1960s, they maintained a close relationship. In fact, they continued to see each other periodically long after both had gotten into other relationships. In recent years, fans have called into question the paternity of Ronan Farrow. Originally said to be the son of Farrow and Allen, Farrow herself suggested Sinatra might have fathered Ronan in an intimate interview for Vanity Fair. Ronan hasn’t exactly denied the allegations, either, and Allan has said that he woudn’t “bet his life” on Ronan being his biological child.

Whether the blue-eyed crooner was the father of Farrow’s blue-eyed boy remains a mystery, but her feelings for her ex-husband are no secret. In 2017, in an exclusive interview for RTE Radio 1, Farrow happily admitted that Sinatra was the love of her life. She said, “I loved him ’til the day he died and beyond, he was the love of my life.”