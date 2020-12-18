Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Trading Gifts With Prince William’s Family Ahead of Holiday Season

WENN/Avalon

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are planning to stay at Windsor Castle, marking the first time for them to spend Christmas in Windsor instead of Sandringham.

–

Alleged tension apparently doesn’t stop The Sussexes and The Cambriges from doing their holiday season tradition. Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are celebrating the holiday season by trading gifts with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, according to PEOPLE.

The publication stated that as the British royal family experiences their first socially-distanced Christmas amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the family members have sent presents back and forth between each other.

Meghan and Harry, who will be celebrating their first holiday season in their new Montecito home in California with their 19-month-old son Archie, are said to be “excited to decorate for Christmas.” As for Prince William and his family, they allegedly haven’t had a fixed plan for Christmas after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth canceled her annual trip to Sandringham for the holiday.

“It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans,” William revealed during his recent Royal Train Tour alongside his wife Kate. “It’s difficult to know what to do for the best.”

It was said that the Queen and Prince Philip are planning to stay at Windsor Castle, marking the first time for them to spend Christmas in Windsor instead of Sandringham. “They are fortunate to spend Christmas with their family every year, but they understand that their family will have competing demands over the Christmas period and are content to have a quiet festive season this year,” said a royal insider.

Prince Charless and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla allegedly plan to visit the Queen and Prince Philip later, while things are unclear if William, Kate and their three kids will do the same. “Like everyone, their hope is that normality will return in 2021,” the source went on to say. While Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip may still visit some family members, the informant noted that “they understand that they have competing demands.”