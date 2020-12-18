Mansfield police, FBI search for bank robbery suspect who made bomb threat

Bank robbery suspect wanted in Mansfield. —Mansfield Police Department

Mansfield police, along with the FBI, are investigating after a man allegedly robbed the Citizen’s Bank within the Stop and Shop on Chauncy Street and said there were explosives inside.

Police were called to the bank around 4 p.m. Wednesday. After watching surveillance video and speaking with witnesses, police believe the suspect to be a white man between 50 and 60 years old with white hair and green or blue eyes. During the incident, the suspect was wearing a blue Patriots baseball hat, an orange Gap sweatshirt, and gray carpenter-style pants, authorities said.

A Mansfield K-9 unit was called in to investigate and, in working with State Police K-9 units, didn’t find any explosives.

Anyone with information about the suspect, or anyone who may have been at the scene during the robbery, is asked to contact Det. Anthony Lattanzio using the department’s tipline at 508-261-7356 or by emailing him at [email protected]

