Mandalorian season 2 characters with extra meaning

It’s not often that a Jedi leaves the Order — but then again, Ahsoka Tano is no ordinary Force-wielder. Ahsoka, voiced by Ashley Eckstein, first graced the Star Wars screen during the 2008 animated film Clone Wars, which spawned a TV series of the same name. While Ahsoka’s final scene in the Clone Wars series finale leaves her journey open-ended, viewers do know Anakin Skywalker’s former padawan has left her role as a Jedi completely behind. Yet as we see in The Mandalorian, she doesn’t abandon the Force.

Rosario Dawson assumed the role of Ahsoka for The Mandalorian. Before her appearance in the show’s 13th episode, “The Jedi,” the Force-wielders viewers have seen typically brandish red, blue, or green lightsabers — with the exception of Mace Windu’s purple saber and Rey’s yellow one. When she appears for the first time in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka wields a pair of white lightsabers, which she purified from Dark Side crystals.

Canon projects like Clone Wars, comic books, and novels have introduced fans to numerous Force-wielders (and their lightsabers), but onscreen, Ahsoka is the first Force-sensitive character who’s actively wielded the Force while rejecting the Jedi way. Her choice to follow her own rules leaves room for fascinating storylines and characters that don’t jibe with Jedi beliefs.

Ahsoka Tano lies somewhere between the Dark Side and the Light Side, and Force-wielders who don’t want to commit to either extreme can learn a lot from her. The former Jedi left her mark on The Mandalorian by shedding light on the life of the Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda a.k.a. Grogu, when she revealed his true name and his past as a padawan at the Jedi Academy. That was just the beginning: Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka is getting her very own self-titled show on Disney+.