MA snow totals: Here’s how much snow fell on Dec. 16, and Dec. 17, 2020

The nor’easter that blanketed much of the state has pulled away from Southern New England, and communities across the Commonwealth are documenting how much snow they received.

The National Weather Service released an initial map of snow totals on Thursday afternoon, with 14.5 inches of accumulation reported in Newton, and significantly less along the coast.

[12 PM Update] Here’s a look at what has fallen across the region so far! https://t.co/k0jS5qpoya pic.twitter.com/CLsgyRSBkd — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 17, 2020

As the snow continued to accumulate, updated totals were released. “The following are unofficial observations taken during the past seven hours,” service forecasters said.

Below are the latest snow totals for Massachusetts, organized by county. All measurements are in inches.

Barnstable County

Marstons Mills 5.7

Harwich 5.0

Bristol County

NWS Boston/Norton 10.3

Norton 10.0

Attleboro 9.5

Dighton 9.4

Mansfield 7.0

Essex County

Ipswich 15.0

Salem 15.0

Saugus 14.5

Gloucester 13.0

Marblehead 12.7

Haverhill 12.5

Topsfield 12.5

Methuen 12.5

Danvers 12.3

Newburyport 12.0

Franklin County

Ashfield 18.5

Rowe 17.7

Northfield 17.0

Greenfield 16.2

Colrain 16.0

Shelburne 15.0

Leyden 12.5

New Salem 12.0

Whately 11.5



Hampden County

Longmeadow 13.0

Agawam 13.0

Southwick 11.9

East Longmeadow 11.8

Feeding Hills 11.8

Hampshire County

Easthampton 10.0

North Amherst 10.0

Amherst Center 8.5

Hadley 8.0

Belchertown 7.5

Middlesex County

Waltham 16.0

Lowell 15.2

West Newton 15.0

Hudson 15.0

Sudbury 14.7

Wakefield 14.5

Melrose 14.5

Ashby 14.5

Framingham 14.0

Bedford 14.0

Tewksbury 13.7

Dracut 13.5

North Reading 13.5

Wilmington 13.4

Cambridge 13.4

Lexington 13.3

Sherborn 13.2

Winchester 13.2

Belmont 13.0

Natick 13.0

Billerica 12.9

Wayland 12.8

Littleton 12.7

Hopkinton 12.5

Acton 12.5

Medford 11.0

Townsend 10.9

Pepperell 10.5

West Townsend 10.2

Concord 10.0

Norfolk County

Milton 13.8

Sharon 13.5

Quincy 13.4

Randolph 13.2

Weymouth 13.0

Wrentham 13.0

Walpole 12.0

North Weymouth 12.0

Foxborough 11.0

Plymouth County

Duxbury 8.7

Lakeville 8.0

Middleborough 8.0



Suffolk County

Charlestown 13.4

Chelsea 13.3

Dorchester 13.2

Logan Airport 13.1

Worcester County

Grafton 16.1

Lunenburg 15.1

Winchendon 14.0

Leicester 14.0

Leominster 13.4

Milford 13.3

Fitchburg Coop 12.8

Westborough 12.5

Worcester Airport 12.1

Auburn 11.9

Sterling 11.9

Northbridge 11.8

Mendon 11.5

Hubbardston 11.5

Cherry Valley 11.1

Charlton 10.9

Clinton 10.5

Boylston 10.2

Shrewsbury 10.0

Royalston 9.8

Spencer 9.0

Barre 8.5