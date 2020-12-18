M1 Mac mini giveaway from MacStadium and [9to5Rewards]

9to5Rewards is ending 2020 off with one of our biggest giveaways of the year. Thanks to our good friends at MacStadium, Mac users and readers have the chance to take home Apple’s new M1 Mac mini. Head below for an exclusive discount on MacStadium’s hosted Mac services and hit the form to enter the M1 Mac mini giveaway:

Dedicated entirely to Mac cloud services, and built on genuine Apple Mac hardware, MacStadium offers a variety of Mac private cloud options. With a ton of applications for iOS/Mac development, remote servers, and other workloads requiring macOS, it’s easy to see why MacStadium is widely known for their longevity and expertise in the space. MacStadium is trusted by iOS developers around the world, including 9to5’s own developer-focused podcast team, Stacktrace.

While most competitors like Amazon AWS aren’t quite ready yet, MacStadium is already working with developers, DevOps engineers, and the open source community to help teams migrate from Intel to M1. Readers can buy individual machines online, or contact MacStadium to set up a custom private cloud environment with M1 Mac minis.

The new M1 minis are specially priced from MacStadium, starting at $99/month. MacStadium also has something for users not ready to upgrade to Apple Silicon. Use promo code for half-off the first two months of a Gen 3 or 4 (Intel) mini.

How to enter:

For your chance to win Apple’s Mac mini (M1), enter your name and email below (one submission per email address) to sign up for MacStadium and ’s newsletters. Be sure to follow MacStadium on Facebook & Twitter for the latest updates. Entries for the M1 Mac mini giveaway are open until January 15th, 2021. Open to readers in US and Canada only. If you are viewing this on mobile and don’t see the option to enter, click here.

Apple 2020 M1 Mac mini Giveaway

