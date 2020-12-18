Love & Hip Hop’s Amara Le Negra Leaks Graphic Pics: ‘I Want To Be A TH*T’!!

Love & Hip Hop star Amara La Negra is changing her image – from being a good girl, to being – as she calls it – “a thot.”
Amara was seen as one of the more popular female rappers just a few years ago. But she quickly became overshadowed by other female rappers – like Cardi B, The City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, and Mulatto.
Amara’s “good girl” image, didn’t seem to fit in with the new breed of female rappers, who embodied “stripper” or “thot” culture.
Last month, Amara recognized this – and asked fans whether she should become more “thot-ish.”
Here’s what she wrote:
And less than a month later, Amara appears to have followed through with her plans to become a “thot.”
This morning, the beauty posted a series of partially nude images on her Instagram page.
Here are the images that she leaked – warning images are VERY risqué:
HERE IS AMARA TOPLESS – WEARING SEE-THOUGH BOTTOMS – IMAGE 1
HERE IS AMARA TOPLESS – WEARING SEE THROUGH BOTTOMS – IMAGE 2
HERE IS AMARA TOPLESS – WEARING SEE THROUGH BOTTOMS – IMAGE 3
HERE IS AMARA – EXPOSING HERSELF IN A VERSACE ROBE – IMAGE #1
HERE IS AMARA – EXPOSING HERSELF IN A VERSACE ROBE – IMAGE #2