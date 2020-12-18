Lord of the Rings: Tom Bombadil’s backstory explained

What with being so old and all, it makes sense that Tom Bombadil would’ve settled down somewhere by the time of The Lord of the Rings, like Elrond at Rivendell or Galadriel in Lothlorien. And it turns out that the merry fellow lives in a snug little house not far from the borders of the Shire, right in the heart of the Old Forest.

What’s the Old Forest, you ask? It’s from another portion of the books that didn’t make it into Jackson’s films. The little forest butts up against the east side of the hobbit homeland, and in the original story, Frodo and his friends decide to cut through the wood to avoid the Black Riders. While dodging the Ringwraiths is a good idea, though, it turns out that going through the Old Forest is not. Many of the trees are partially alive (though not full-blown Ents), and eventually, a willow tree hassles the four travelers.

This is when they bump into Tom Bombadil for the first time. After saving them from the malicious tree, Bombadil takes them further into the wood, where they discover his home, a humble house set on a green hill in the middle of the forest. While there’s no explanation of how long he’s lived there, this is clearly Tom Bombadil’s home turf, and he doesn’t wander far from it. In fact, in The Return of the King, Gandalf even calls Bombadil a “moss-gatherer,” implying that he never goes anywhere.