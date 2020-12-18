Locke & Key fans finally get some exciting news

Locke & Key is based on an IDW comic series by writer Joe Hill and illustrator Gabriel Rodriguez. The series follows the adventures of Nina Locke (Darby Stanchfield) and her three children — Tyler (Conner Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) — as they uncover the mysteries, the magic, and the ancient evils of Matheson, Massachusetts’ Keyhouse, where the family’s murdered patriarch, Rendell, grew up.

What’s more, there’s another indication (aside from the early renewal) that Netflix is pleased with the show’s direction. In addition to the news of its renewal, the streaming service also signed co-showrunner Meredith Averill to an overall deal for further television series or other projects. Averill had previously worked as the co-showrunner on Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, and as a producer on Jane the Virgin and Pure Genius. Averill’s partners for Locke & Key include Carlton Cuse and Aron Eli Coleite.

We can’t even begin to guess what projects Averill might have up her sleeve for the future, but at least audiences can be sure her work on Locke & Key isn’t done yet.