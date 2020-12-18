‘Locke and Key’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Locke & Key just got a big vote of confidence from Netflix: The streamer has renewed its comic book adaptation for Season 3, well ahead of its Season 2 premiere.

Production on the drama’s sophomore season is slated to wrap in December, with eyes on a 2021 premiere date. Season 3 production will get underway in the new year, as well.

“[EPs] Carlton [Cuse] and Meredith [Averill] have built an incredible world in Locke & Key, and we’re excited to have the Lockes return for more in the third season,” said Brian Wright, vice president of overall deals at Netflix, while Cuse added, “We have some incredible adventures in store for the Locke family in Season 3 and could not be more excited to continue telling our story with our great partners at Netflix.”

After a long and circuitous journey to the small screen, Locke & Key dropped its first season on Feb. 7, with a Season 2 renewal following shortly thereafter in March. Based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez’s comics of the same name, the show follows the three Locke siblings, who, along with their mother, move into their ancestral home after their father is murdered under strange circumstances. There, they discover magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death… and also awaken a mysterious demon who will stop at nothing to steal the keys.

The cast includes Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Darby Stanchfield and Sherri Saum, while Brendan Hines (The Tick) has joined Season 2 as Josh Bennett, a charismatic history teacher at Matheson Academy who harbors a secret agenda.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Locke & Key‘s pickup.