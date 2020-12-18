‘Little House on the Prairie’ to Get Reboot Treatment as One-Hour Series

NBC

The beloved 1970s series was based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s book series, and had Melissa Gilbert, Michael Landon, Karen Grassle and Melissa Sue Anderson as its original stars.

Beloved 1970s series “Little House on the Prairie” will be dusted off and updated for a brand new run on TV.

The show, revolving around a poor farming family living in the wilds of Minnesota in the late 1800s, starred Melissa Gilbert, Michael Landon, Karen Grassle and Melissa Sue Anderson, and ran for nine seasons from September 1974 to May 1982 on NBC.

It was based on the book series of the same name by Laura Ingalls Wilder. The late author’s character also served as the program’s narrator and was played by Gilbert, who went on to serve as the president of the Screen Actors Guild. NBC executive Ed Friendly bought the novels’ film and television rights from Roger Lea MacBride, and asked Landon to direct the pilot.

Now bosses at Anonymous Content, Paramount Television Studios, and Friendly Family Productions are working on reviving “Little House on the Prairie” as a one-hour drama series, according to . While Ed produced the earlier series, his son Trip Friendly will executive produce this reboot project along with Joy Gorman and Dana Fox.

On the series’ revival plan, Trip has previously told EW, “It was something that I talked with my father about before he passed in 2007. I really felt it would be exciting to reboot the material.” He added, “Fans are eager to see ‘Little House on the Prairie’ come back to the screen, and we agree the time is right. We feel optimistic that this will happen.”

Aside from Trip, one former cast member was also looking forward to seeing a reboot being made. Alison Arngrim, who starred as Nellie Oleson on the original series, has shared her willingness to make a cameo on the remake. “I’m just the right age to play Mrs. Oleson,” she told EW. “I’m totally there. I have no shame.”

It’s not the show’s first reboot. “Little House: A New Beginning” was aired from 1982 after Landon and Grassle had moved on. This new reboot report came shortly after Peacock announced the streaming of all nine seasons of the original series on the service this December.