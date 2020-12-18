Lily Allen Gets Candid as She Talks About Female Sexual Pleasure

Instagram

The ‘Smile’ hitmaker speaks candidly about female sexual pleasure in a new interview as she claims that independent women are threatening to some men.

Lily Allen is determined to break down barriers with her sex toy venture.

The singer launched the Womanizer Liberty by Lily Allen Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator back in October (20) and has spoken candidly about female sexual pleasure in a mission to abolish the taboos surrounding the subject.

Speaking to former “Love Island” star Megan Barton Hanson on her “You Come First” podcast, the “Not Fair” hitmaker, who wed “Stranger Things” star David Harbour in Las Vegas in September, insists solo sex acts “intimidate males.”

“We didn’t talk about sex in my family it wasn’t forbidden or religious. We weren’t open about these things so I just followed what was on TV and movies You lie down and make funny noises and orgasm,” she says.

“Having these convos lately amazing comments I get from men and some women saying my husband can’t – its nothing to do with not getting pleasure from another person.”

“Our culture encourages co-dependence sexual pleasure that you’re meant to rely on someone else to sustain you and it makes people uncomfortable,” adds the star. “Not just sex but money. So people think women can’t stand on their own two feet and make their own money and that is threatening to some men.”

While Lily admits she’s had some “backlash” to the venture, she highlights the difference in attitudes between men and women when it comes to sexuality.

“It’s like the Kardashians, people say they’re bad examples. You weren’t saying that about Hugh Hefner when he was parading women on magazines and making money off them and that wasn’t even his own body,” muses “The Fear” singer.

“I haven’t had a massive amount of backlash but I don’t respond to those things. People say bad things because they want a response but mainly about politics because people say I need to get back in my box.”