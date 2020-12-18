Lil Duval Responds To Online Criticism Following His Conversation With T.I. Where They Discussed “Thot Prevention” Regarding Their Daughters

Roommates, as with most things they say, Lil Duval and T.I. are currently on the wrong side of the Internet after stating that the time they spend with their daughters is “thot prevention.” Getting wind of just how much people were upset at their comments, Lil Duval took to social media to respond—but he didn’t exactly offer much.

T.I. repeatedly finds himself in hot water due to his continuous comments about raising his daughters, so during a recent episode of his “ExpediTIously” podcast when he referred to the time that he and Lil Duval spend with their daughters as “thot prevention hours,” not too many people were surprised.

The backlash was almost immediate, as many compared T.I.’s recent comments to the ones he made previously when he revealed that he goes inside the doctor’s office with his daughter Deyjah when she visits the gynecologist.

Now, Lil Duval has responded and posted the following on Twitter:

“Women really offended cuz me and TIP call spending time with our daughter thot prevention hours. Do ya’ll want us in our kids life or not?”

As we previously reported, T.I. once again provided more information than many needed to hear when he explained how he feels about spending time with his daughter. “Me and Lil Duval call it ‘thot prevention hours.’ You gotta put in them thot prevention hours, keep your daughter off the pole.”

He went on to say that the time a father spends with his daughter is important in preventing her from a life of sex work.

“So, you spending time going to daddy/daughter dances and you’re taking them on trips where it’s just you and her, those are thot prevention hours that you’re putting in. You got to do that! Your a** don’t do that, well her a** gon’ be somewhere in Magic City man…trying to figure it out.”

