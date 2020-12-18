Leading Technology Platform Provides Healthcare Agency Solution for Long-Term Care and Retirement Homes to Tackle Staffing Shortages

Article content continued

“The COVID-19 crisis has created an unprecedented shortage of caregivers in long-term care and retirement homes,” said Curtis Khan, CEO of BookJane. “Our innovative Agency solution is helping solve the labor shortage by immediately connecting facilities looking for staffing with agencies who can supply the healthcare staff they urgently need.”

With BookJane’s Agency solution, healthcare staffing agencies can access as many as hundreds of thousands of hours of available shifts while drastically reducing the time they traditionally spend on sourcing available positions manually and independently. With the time saved, agency operators can focus their time on sourcing and engaging the qualified healthcare talent that senior care facilities critically need.

BookJane’s Agency solution is available to any long-term care and retirement home staffing agency across Canada. BookJane’s platform can be deployed virtually and immediately. To learn more: https://www.bookjane.com/bookjaneforagencies

