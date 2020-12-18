Lawmaker Apologizes for ‘Where The White Women At?’ Tweet About First Black Sheriff

A Wyoming Lawmaker has issued an apology after posting an offensive tweet directed at the state’s first Black Sheriff.

Rep. Cyrus Western says he called newly appointed Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans — a Black man — to apologize.

Western replied on Twitter to an article about Appelhans’ appointment with a GIF portraying actor Cleavon Little asking, “Where the white women at?”

“I’d like to issue a retraction,” Western wrote in a tweet. “My remark about the new Albany Sheriff was dumb and uncalled for. What I did was insensitive, and, while unintended, I recognize that it was wrong,” he added. “I hope he accepts my apology.”

Appelhans confirmed to the Star Tribune that Western had called him:

“We definitely had a conversation about — how do I say it — his tweet and the connotations of it as well, racist connotations. He was apologetic and we had a conversation about being a politician and making sure you’re representing the people who elected you to office,” Appelhans said. “Just on a broader scale, knowing he represents a portion of the state, he also represents the state as well.”