Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Living ‘Separate Lives’ After Turbulent 2020

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have always seemed to have a picture-perfect life, but that image shattered in 2020 when the pair publicly struggled over controversial comments from the Yeezy designer.

Though there’s been some reported improvement in their marriage since then, a source pointed out in a new report that the couple allegedly continues to live “separate lives.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a tense summer

Problems began in July when West shared private family business at a campaign rally for his 2020 presidential bid. As media outlets poured over his comments, West — who reportedly has bipolar disorder — went on Twitter and accused his wife of trying to fly to his Wyoming ranch with two doctors to “lock [him] up.”

He would tweet out several other alarming messages over the next few days before eventually offering up an apology to his wife. The couple, who married in 2014, later had an emotional reunion in Wyoming before taking time away from the spotlight in August in what sources told People was to focus on their marriage.

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

After a days-long vacation, a source told People the reality star had returned to their family home in Calabasas, California while West went back to his ranch in Wyoming.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continue to live separately, according to reports

Offering an update on their relationship, a source revealed to People in a report published on Dec. 11 that the Wests are still together. However, they said they “very much live separate lives.”

“Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his,” said the insider. “Their lives don’t overlap much.”

“She’s in L.A. most of the time and he’s spending most of his time as secretly as possible in Wyoming with a team around him,” a source added to HollywoodLife. “He’s there as much as he can be and loves it there.”

What the future looks like for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Neither of them has commented on their relationship or their future plans in a while. But The HollywoodLife source claimed that their current system works well for them and that there are no immediate plans to split.

“They both seem happy doing whatever it is that they’re doing and the kids are as well,” the source continued.

A second insider added, “Kanye will always worship Kim. He loves her so much. He doesn’t seem worried about losing Kim. Kim also isn’t planning on leaving Kanye anytime soon.”

“It’s really a soulmate type of love they have, but their marriage and relationship is not a normal one,” the second source went on. “She’s very happy having the kids with her in L.A. near her family and she wants Kanye to be happy and take care of himself. If that means being in Wyoming right now, she supports that.”

Well, at least they’ve found a situation that works for them. Here’s wishing them more luck moving forward.