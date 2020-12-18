Kendall Jenner’s DIY Spot Treatment Only Has 3 Ingredients

Kendall Jenner has taken her fame and celebrity status to new levels over the past few years. The popular star first started gaining momentum through her family’s reality television series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. When the show first premiered on E! in 2006, Kendall Jenner was only 11 years old. Since then, the reality television celebrity has definitely branched out. From her modeling career to professionally collaborating with her sister for Kylie Cosmetics, Kendall Jenner is definitely a businesswoman. After all, the celebrity’s net worth is estimated to be around 45 million dollars. However, as many celebrities already know, success and money, unfortunately, cannot solve all problems. Kendall Jenner has always been very open about her experiences with acne, and fortunately, she recently decided to share one of her DIY tricks with her fans and followers.

Kendall Jenner’s history with acne

Like so many others, Kendall Jenner’s breakouts first began when she was a freshman in high school. Kendall Jenner revealed to Allure how challenging it was to deal with something like acne during a time “when all you’re trying to do is be accepted and be part of something.” The star shared how going on birth control helped get her breakouts under control, but, unfortunately, it was only a temporary fix. Kendall Jenner’s acne returned when the reality television star made the decision to go off of birth control. She revealed how using products like Proactiv has helped her keep her skin and confidence in tip-top shape, but she also has a simple recipe for one of her DIY treatments.

Kendall Jenner’s DIY spot treatment only contains these 3 ingredients

The famous star is quite experienced when it comes to fighting and battling breakouts. In an interview for Byrdie Kendall Jenner explained, “I’m very simple and lazy with my beauty routine. I wouldn’t say that I’m that daring. But I’ve always been super OCD about washing my face – and that’s even before I started modeling. But it’s definitely enhanced now because I wear so much makeup all the time. I wash my face at least two or three times a day.”

Over the years, Kendall Jenner has found what works best for her, and some people might be surprised to learn she actually makes her own skincare concoction. Lemon juice, baking soda, and honey are the kitchen-centered items she uses for her homemade spot treatment. The celebrity shared her DIY secrets, and her fans and followers couldn’t get enough of the star’s tips and tricks. Even skincare professionals and employees weighed in on the manner.

What do professionals have to say about Kendall Jenner’s DIY skincare product?

Some people might be wary about using natural ingredients and DIY skincare products, but that is not the case for Kendall Jenner. The celebrity often shares recipes for homemade face masks and other skin care tips. Though her fans and followers seem happy to blindly embrace the recommended regimes, medical professionals have weighed in on the manner, and it turns out that Kendall Jenner’s spot treatment advice is pretty spot on.

Joshua Zeichner works at Mount Sinai Hospital as the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology. Zeichner agreed that this combination of products could definitely be helpful for treating an irritated pimple. The professional explained to Allure, “Baking soda absorbs oil; acids in the lemon juice will exfoliate dead cells from the skin’s surface; and honey will both calm and soothe inflamed skin and may help kill acne-causing bacteria on the skin.” Kendall Jenner’s fans and followers definitely seem to be in good hands when it comes to following the star’s skincare advice.