Kawhi on West lawsuit: Nobody coaxed me into joining Clippers

A man who claims to be one of Kawhi Leonard’s good friends says Jerry West owes him $2.5 million for playing a role in getting the former Toronto Raptors star to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Leonard is now speaking out about the allegations against West and the Clippers franchise, which is now being investigated by the NBA. The 29-year-old says no one persuaded him to sign with his hometown Clippers in free agency.

“Not at all. That has nothing to do with me. Nobody swayed my mind to go (to the Clippers),” Leonard told reporters following the Clippers’ 125-105 preseason loss to the Utah Jazz on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “I’m from L.A. and I grew up here my whole life. And out here, people try to find any way to get some money. It probably won’t be the last. I know a lot of people out here.”

If the allegations against West are true, it seems like the man who allegedly played a role in Leonard signing with the Clippers could’ve also played a role in getting him star treatment from the franchise.

It was reported earlier this month that Leonard is being allowed to live in San Diego, have his own personal trainers and bodyguards and even is allowed to decide which games to play in. The preferential treatment extended to Paul George, and it reportedly irritated their teammates.

Leonard signed with L.A. during the 2019 offseason, agreeing to a three-year, $103 million deal with the Clippers. During his first season with the club, he averaged career-highs in points per game (27.1) and assists per game (4.9) while shooting 47% from the field and 37.8% from deep.