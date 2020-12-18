Kareena Kapoor Khan spills the beans on Varun Dhawan and Natasha’s engagement and their love life

While Karan Johar is known for his chat show skills and to make his guests spill some beans on his chat show, his good friend Kareena Kapoor Khan too has the skills to make her chat show guests speak something they have never said before. On her latest radio chat show, Varun Dhawan arrived as a guest. According to a report on an online portal, Varun Dhawan and Kareena Kapoor Khan got chatty and there was lots to speak on the show.

Firstly, Kareena introduced Natasha as Varun’s fiancé and confirmed that the two lovebirds are engaged. What’s more, as Varun Dhawan revealed about his love life on the show, he said a lot about his dating years with Natasha Dalal. He said that he and Natasha both were in the same school and knew each other since 6th grade. They remained good friends since then but only started dating each other once they were in 11th or 12th grade.

He said on the show, “I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her, and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it.” He even said that she rejected him three to four times, “I didn’t give up hope,” he said. Rumours were rife that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were going to be married this year in a private event. However, due to the pandemic, the couple postponed their marriage and decided to have their d-day later. Varun Dhawan is recently gearing for the release of Coolie No 1 on Amazon Prime.