Jon Gruden takes blame for Raiders’ OT loss to Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders had every opportunity to keep their playoff hopes alive on Thursday, but the team fell short of its goal, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 in overtime at Allegiant Stadium.

Thursday night’s game was the Raiders’ fourth loss in their last five games. A Hail Mary against the winless New York Jets earned Las Vegas its only victory in that stretch.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was particularly frustrated after the game, blaming the team’s struggles on himself, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post.