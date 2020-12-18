Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah & James Corden Open Up About Tom Cruise’s Wild Covid-19 Rant!

The Late Night hosts of television have all got Tom Cruise’s back. Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden and more seemingly sided with Tom Cruise after an audio clip of him angrily berating film crew members for not following Covid-19 protocols was made public.

According to reports, about 50 members of the staff at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire were left absolutely stunned by Cruise’s outburst. Apparently, two crew members stood less than three feet from each other at a computer screen.

Tom Cruise then made it clear that he was feeling frustrated over the fact that he is doing everything he can to keep filming during the pandemic, despite all of the risks. Cruise can be heard screaming in a secret audio, “If I see you do it again, you’re f—ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f—ing do it again.”

The first person to say something about Tom Cruise’s Covid-19 want was The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. He agreed with the actor by saying, “Now, some people are saying that this is a bad look for Tom Cruise, but I disagree. Yeah, he’s mad, but it’s for a good cause.

It’s like getting recorded screaming, ‘You guys are in big trouble if we don’t get these toys to the Children’s Hospital! I want to see happy kids or you’ll never work in this town again!’ You’re angry, but for the right reason. This should teach people just how real this corona shit is because remember, Tom Cruise is not scared of anything. So the fact that he is worried about COVID is a reminder that no one is immune from this virus.”

Jimmy Fallon said, “If Tom Cruise was working in the White House, we could have had the vaccine back in April. For the nine months, that’s pretty much how Dr. [Anthony] Fauci has felt on the inside. What’s amazing is when Tom delivered that rant, he was hanging off a 163-story building.”

And then there was Late Late Show host James Corden who added, “I was like, ‘Yes, great!’ He starts talking about how people are going to lose their job if this film shuts down. Tom Cruise is the tough, but fair stepdad we all need right now. You know we are living in strange times when the most dangerous stunt on the set of Mission: Impossible is when a crew member gave someone a high-five.”

