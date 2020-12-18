It looks like it’s a ton of fun to be on the set of the ‘Dune’ remake right now. Co-stars Jason Momoa and Timothee Chalamet are having the time of their lives or risking them rather. In a hilarious video reposted by Momoa on Instagram, we see the enormous Aquaman star swinging Chalamet around by his arms while the rest of the cast beings jumping over him.

The original post came from Josh Brolin who said that he’s had the best experience working on the film and that this made him “laugh my ass off”. You can see the post below and use the link to watch the video, you won’t want to miss out on this.

“Made me laugh my ass off, best experience working on this movie can’t wait to see @dunemovie love you @joshbrolin Repost from @joshbrolin

Jason Momoa swinging Timothee Chalamet between takes of “Dune”. Out in the desert it was hard to keep it light but with Mamoa there, the adolescent king, an glint of an idea always manifested in mastodon proportions. @prideofgypsies @tchalamet @dunemovie

See the full video here.

Jason Momoa Swings Around Co-Star Timothee Chalamet By His Arms On Set Of ‘Dune’

Viewers and friends commented on the video, including Momoa’s co-star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who portrays Black Manta in Aquaman, who wrote, “Bro. Is this you, right now?? Dammit!! You and @chrishemsworth really gonna push me to put on the real muscle, huh?? Sheesh!! 😤”.

Meanwhile, other people had some questions of their own, “Was that a real person?“, “You look like an action figure 😂😂😂” and “That toss at the end though 😂😂😂” were some of the comments that stuck out.

‘Dune’ is a remake coming out next year that stars Timothee Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, and Josh Brolin among a slew of other famous actors and actresses. It is direct by Denis Villeneuve, and hopefully, the final product is as much fun as they are having on set!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to seeing the ‘Dune’ remake? Let us know in the comments below.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish.