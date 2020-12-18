Jarvis Landry calls Marcus Peters ‘coward’ over spitting incident

Landry was less than pleased about the incident when speaking with reporters on Thursday.

“He’s a coward,” Landry said of Peters, per Jake Trotter of ESPN. “I think he knew that maybe behind my back he’d do things like that, but to my face, he wouldn’t. … Now I know. Everybody knows the type of player he is, the type of person he is.”

Landry added that he didn’t realize what had happened until he saw a replay after the game.

“Wait until I turn around and do something like that? It’s like, do it to my face,” Landry said. “Be a man about it if you’re going to do something like that.”

The Browns enter their “Sunday Night Football” showdown with the New York Giants at 9-4 and in possession of the AFC’s fifth playoff spot. Baltimore is 8-5 and would miss out on the conference’s final postseason berth if the season ended on Thursday.

“I won’t lose sleep,” Landry said about the possibility of Cleveland facing Baltimore at some point in January. “But definitely going to make it another game to remember.”

The Browns and Ravens play at least twice every season, meaning Landry will have two dates circled on his calendar when the NFL releases the schedule for the 2021 campaign.