Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.16% By .com

© . Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.16%



.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 0.16%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 6.02% or 132.0 points to trade at 2326.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (T:) added 4.79% or 22.0 points to end at 481.0 and Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 4.45% or 160.0 points to 3755.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (T:), which fell 3.51% or 59.5 points to trade at 1638.0 at the close. Daikin Industries, Ltd. (T:) declined 3.49% or 780.0 points to end at 21555.0 and Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 3.28% or 105.0 points to 3100.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1933 to 1574 and 227 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.97.

Crude oil for January delivery was down 0.33% or 0.16 to $48.20 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February fell 0.47% or 0.24 to hit $51.26 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract fell 0.25% or 4.75 to trade at $1885.65 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.26% to 103.37, while EUR/JPY rose 0.15% to 126.65.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 89.843.