Jack M. Mintz: One carbon strategy is enough

The Liberal plan relies not only on a steeply rising carbon tax but also on new regulations, such as the clean fuel standard and at least $12 billion in subsidies for electric vehicles, building retrofits, and green infrastructure and technologies. It aims to achieve in 10 years what hasn’t been done in the past 15.

It is one thing to pick a target, but it is another to design the least-cost approach without racing ahead of the rest of world. This plan won’t do it.

Since 2005, greenhouse gas emissions (excluding credits for forest absorption of carbon) have virtually stayed the same. True, they are expected to fall by 15 per cent this year alone but that took an unprecedented recession with widespread layoffs and bankruptcies to accomplish. For most Canadians, economic calamity to reduce emissions is not a good idea.

The federal government projects that under current policies, emissions will fall from 716 mega-tonnes (MT) now to 674 MT by 2030. It forecasts its new plan will cause emissions to decline a further 31 per cent to 503 MT. Similar forecasts in the past have often proved wrong, however. They depend on complex and often untested mathematical models, manifold empirical estimates and unpredictable factors such as future energy prices, consumer behaviour and technological adoption.

And what will be the economic cost? Just $1 billion a year in lost GDP — just one-twentieth of one per cent of annual GDP, which is very hard to believe. The estimate is based on a specific model of the Canadian economy, one that excludes international capital mobility and which therefore underestimates the potential loss in investment. The general point is that estimates of economic costs depend crucially on the modelling assumptions and this estimate is suspiciously low.