Home Entertainment Ja Rule Tries To Convince Us ICONN App Is Different From The...

Ja Rule Tries To Convince Us ICONN App Is Different From The Fyre Fest App

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Since the Fyre Festival disaster, Ja Rule has had a hard time trying to convince people that his newer venture, ICONN, is different from the Fyre Festival app, despite the two being very similar.

RELATED ARTICLES

©