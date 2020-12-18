Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID-19

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz has become the fifth Big Ten football coach to test positive for COVID-19 this season.

“We have been fortunate this season to have played eight games and to have very few positive cases,” Ferentz said in a statement shared by Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. “When the team returns to practice on Tuesday, I will participate via Zoom and our collective focus will be on preparing for the bowl game.”

Per Rittenberg, Ferentz is asymptomatic but tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday and had that result confirmed by a PCR test. The coach must isolate away from team activities until at least Dec. 27.

Along with Ferentz, Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst, Purdue’s Jeff Brohm, Mike Locksley of Maryland and Ohio State’s Ryan Day all produced positive coronavirus tests this fall. All recovered and eventually returned to their programs.

Ferentz began the week preparing his Hawkeyes to face the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. That game was canceled on Tuesday, however, because of ongoing COVID-19 issues impacting the Wolverines.

Iowa started the season 0-2 but then won six straight contests, including a 28-7 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers last Saturday.

Chad Leistikow of Hawk Central recently linked Iowa with berths in the Citrus Bowl or Outback Bowl.