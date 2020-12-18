India passes grim milestone of 10 million coronavirus infections By

© . The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai

NEW DELHI () – India’s coronavirus tally breached the 10 million mark on Saturday, the world’s second highest, even though the number of new daily cases has fallen sharply since a mid-September peak.

It reported 25,152 new infections and 347 deaths in the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. The virus has so far killed 145,136 people in the country.

After hitting a peak of nearly 98,000 cases in September, daily cases are now down to an average of 27,000.

