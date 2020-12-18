Impossible VII’ Co-Star Hayley Atwell Off Set?

WENN/ Nigel Cornell

The Ethan Hunt depicter is reported to have grown closer to the ‘Captain America’ actress, who is 20 years his junior, by lockdown and the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Cruise appeared to have been romancing Hayley Atwell in secret. Having worked closely together to film “Mission: Impossible VII” amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Ethan Hunt depicter was reported to have quietly grown closer to his British co-star off the set.

The 58-year-old actor was said to develop a close bond with the “Captain America” actress, who is 20 years his junior, while shooting the movie in Italy and in the United Kingdom. Offering details of the two’s relationship was a production source who told The Sun, “[They] hit it off from day one.”

“Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they’ve become fairly inseparable,” the source added. “They’ve been meeting up after hours, and she’s been to his London pad. They get on brilliantly, and both seem very happy.”

Before being romantically linked to Hayley, Tom was married three times. The “Top Gun” actor first tied the knot to Mimi Rogers, whom he split from in 1990. He later wed Nicole Kidman from 1990 to 2001, with whom he shares two children together. His third marriage was to Katie Holmes which ended up in a divorce in 2012. With the actress, he fathered 14-year-old daughter Suri.

Since his divorce with Katie, the Scientologist was rumored to be dating “Orange is the New Black” alum Laura Prepon. He also sparked romance rumors with “The Handmaid’s Tale” star Elisabeth Moss. However, Elizabeth shut down the speculations in March 2020, stating that she was “confused” with their engagement rumors.

As for Tom’s new rumored flame, Hayley was known to be in a two-year relationship with model Evan Jones before the two of them separated in 2015. Most recently, the former “Marvel’s Agent Carter” star dated an English doctor, but was unveiled to have split earlier this year.