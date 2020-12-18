Immutable Ethereum privacy protocol proposes governance system By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Immutable Ethereum privacy protocol proposes governance system

Tornado.Cash, the mixing service that earlier this year implemented completely immutable smart contracts, has proposed a governance system powered by its own TORN tokens.

According to a Dec. 18 post, the proposal will put stewardship of the protocol in the hands of its community of users.