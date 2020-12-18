I Do Not Want the Publicity

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Sofia Laine puts the blame on her daughter for the airing of their ‘family grievances in the public’ and accuses Kobe Bryant’s widow of trying to ‘sever all ties’ with her.

Vanessa Bryant’s mother has responded after her daughter slammed her for filing a lawsuit against Vanessa and Kobe Bryant‘s estate. Disputing the 38-year-old’s claims, Sofia Laine is firing back at her daughter for airing their family drama.

“For starters, I would like to state that I do not enjoy airing our family grievances in the public,” Sofia said in a statement obtained by TMZ. “Although I filed a lawsuit, I did not make any public comments and was hoping for the court process to run its course without the publicity, as hurtful as it is. I did not want this and do not want this.”

Insisting that she deserves what she’s has asked for in the lawsuit, Sofia claimed that Vanessa has tried to deny her rights and attempted to cut ties with her despite what has been “promised” to her. “All I wanted is what I worked for. Vanessa, despite everything that I have been promised and done for her and the family, has attempted to sever all ties and renege on all obligations and agreements,” she continued.

“Why would she do this to her own mother? I am so disappointed, hurt, and wronged to the point that I had no choice but to file a lawsuit,” she claimed before pointing out, “I am nearly 70 years old, my health is deteriorating, and my own daughter is dong this to me?”

Contrary to Vanessa’s claims that her mother only occasionally helped care for her daughters with Kobe, Sofia said, “[Vanessa] drafted and enforced an extremely strict schedule for the round the clock care of my grandchildren. It is simply ridiculous that she would deny this.”

Previously, Vanessa released a statement via her Instagram Stories to respond to Sofia’s lawsuit. Accusing her mother of trying “to extort a financial windfall from our family,” she said that she and her late husband “have supported her for nearly twenty years” but “she is now trying to get more money than my husband and I ever spent to provide for her while he was alive.”

“She wants to live off of my daughters and me for the rest of her life while continuing to collect monthly alimony from her ex-husband since 2004,” she added. Revealing that her mother demands $5 million, a house and a Mercedes SUV which she rejected, Kobe’s widow called her mother’s lawsuit “frivolous, disgraceful, and unimaginably hurtful.” She claimed that her late husband “would be so disappointed in her behavior and lack of empathy.”

Kobe’s net worth was estimated at $600 million at the time of his death. Following the tragic helicopter accident that took the life of the NBA star and his daughter Gianna, his wife Vanessa and two of their three surviving children, Natalia Diamante Bryant and Bianka Bella Bryant, were named the beneficiaries of Kobe’s Trust, while a petition to add their youngest daughter Capri as a beneficiary was only filed in April after his sudden passing.