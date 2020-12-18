Howard Levitt: Why employment contracts are now being rewritten all over the country

Article content continued

If an employee returns and is offered a dramatically worse employment contract than they had previously, the employee can refuse to sign it, and if they are fired, it is a wrongful dismissal. In every new contract, to be enforceable, an employee must be explicitly provided something new — for example, a bonus, salary increase, etc. — in return for the contractual change. That is called consideration.

Subject to that, smart employers will draft new contracts considering the following:

1. Prominently insert a section stating that the employer has encouraged the employee to seek independent legal advice prior to signing.

2. Provide for the right of the employer to place an employee on a temporary layoff without it being a constructive dismissal.

3. Permit the employer to reduce wages or hours of work, at least upon providing the notice required by the ESA, without it being a constructive dismissal.

4. Provide the employee the right, if an employee resigns, to waive the resignation notice period, by providing the employee with notice of the lesser of the minimum statutory entitlement for termination or the resignation notice period the employee provided.

5. Permit the employer to implement discipline short of dismissal without it being a constructive dismissal.

7. Permit the employer to vary the conditions and duties of work without requiring a change to the contract and without those changes resulting in a constructive dismissal.

