How to find the iconic Skippy Pistol in Cyberpunk 2077

Skippy can be found in an alley near the College Street station in Heywood, specifically Vista Del Rey. As you approach, you’ll get an optional mission mark. Should you choose to undertake the mission, there will be a dead body in the alley with an open briefcase. Skippy will be sitting in the briefcase, and you can abscond with the pistol just like that.

What’s cool about Skippy is he scales to whatever level the player is at, so he’s neither overpowered nor underpowered for your level. He has two modes as well: a head-shot mode, labeled as “Stone Cold Killer,” and a knee-shot mode, labeled as “Puppy-Loving Pacifist.” These are lethal and non-lethal, respectively. Skippy will ask you which mode you want him in when you first pick him up, and you have your choice. He’s been called “the best gun in the game,” except for one little problem with him.