How a 2010 photoshoot predicted Gal Gadot’s DCEU future

Rewind to 2010. It’s been one year since Gal Gadot starred as Gisele for the first time in Fast & Furious. It will be another 6 years before she will pick up the Lasso of Truth for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Photographer Moses Pini Siluk works with her on a photoshoot for Seva Leylot magazine.

Moses Pini Siluk decided to portray Gal Gadot in front of the Hollywood sign. Gadot may not have felt secure in her future as an actor Hollywood, but as both a model and a star in one of the most popular film franchises of the 21st century so far, for many Israeli girls Gadot was already a sign of what they could achieve. And so Moses portrayed Gadot as many people already saw her — as Wonder Woman.

“Back then she was a rising star in Israel with a dream and fierce determination,” said Moses in an interview with The Times of Israel. “She was flying around the world working and taking care of her family, and to me that triggered the idea of superhero. And she was more than happy to pose for the portrait. Neither of us realized we were capturing what lay ahead.”

Now, it’s a full decade later and we’ll soon be able to see Wonder Woman 1984 when it hits both theaters and HBO Max on December 25, 2020.