Hindsight 2020 – Philip Cross: A year when Big Tech did better than Big Gov

The legacy of unprecedented budget deficits will both inhibit governments from initiating expensive new infrastructure spending and social programs and burden future taxpayers. Government spending was already trending up due to population aging and the inexorable increase in public-sector labour costs. One thing the pandemic clearly laid bare was the privileged position of federal workers, most of whom kept their jobs and full salaries, safe at home even as millions of Canadians were let go or risked their health to keep essential goods and services flowing.

Most importantly, the pandemic may change how younger people think about what drives our economy. Many unfairly blamed the excesses of capitalism for the Great Financial Crisis and tuned in the siren call of such radicals as Bernie Sanders, who questioned our economy’s fundamental organization around markets and business firms.

But the pandemic undermines this naïve view of the innate evil of business and sanctity of government. As governments struggle to develop effective health-care responses in this second wave, rescue from the pandemic is coming from technological innovation in the business sector in the form of drugs to treat the virus and vaccines to eradicate it. Private technology companies had already proved indispensable during the lockdown, allowing people to stay at home and work online, shop on Amazon, meet on Zoom, socialize on Facebook, and be entertained by Netflix. Critics carped but the soaring stock prices of tech companies were their just reward for efficiently providing precisely the services people wanted during the pandemic. While governments struggled with health-care capacity, broadband capacity for the internet expanded seamlessly to meet the unexpected surge of demand.