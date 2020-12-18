Heather Morris Facing Backlash Over Mark Salling Tweets

“I can’t believe you’re being serious rn.”

Heather Morris, who played Brittany on Glee, is facing backlash for a series of tweets involving Mark Salling.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

It all started when Kevin McHale, who played Artie, retweeted a fan’s post about “A Very Glee Christmas”:

In the tweet, the face of Mark Salling, who played Puck, is covered by a vomit emoji. In 2017, Mark pleaded guilty to child pornography charges after he was found with over 55,000 images and videos of child pornography — with some of the victims as young as 3 to 5 years old. He died by suicide while awaiting sentencing shortly after.

Heather then replied to Kevin’s retweet, calling the use of the emoji, “offensive.”

Although some supported Heather, many people then replied voicing their disapproval:

@HeatherMorrisTV @druidDUDE i think being a pedophile is a bit more offensive than an emoji

Then, Heather tweeted about the “disrespect and unkindness” she’d received:

I don't feel the need to ever justify something because somethings are better left unsaid. Y'all who have lots of things to say, I get it, I UNDERSTAND you...somethings are unforgivable. But this holiday season, amongst ALL holiday seasons is INCREDIBLE hard for so many of us.

We did not loose just 2 cast members, we lost 3. And it is SO incredible tough to have to act like that 3rd one is invisible, because even though his actions are unjustifiable, he was a part of our family at one point and he was mentally SICK. Yes pedophelia is a sickness but...

Although I don't want to have to say all that, its truthful. So THANK YOU for treated me with such disrespect and unkindness during a time that I can't get through a day without balling my eyes out at the loss of my entire Glee family... thank you

Which spurred a series of reactions in themself:

@HeatherMorrisTV and thank you for treating with such disrespect the kids and the families that were victims of him. you can have the feelings you want abt him, just don't expect the rest of us to do the same. you just don't have a right to be offended by ppl thinking his photos are triggers

Some noted Heather’s tweets in the context of her response to the accusations of racism Lea Michele faced from co-star Samantha Ware earlier this summer:

@HeatherMorrisTV So this family is kinda selective, right? Because when one of her former co-workers needed support when another member of that family abused her, almost no one stand up for her.

@HeatherMorrisTV show naya and cory some respect, there's no reason to group them together with a PEDOPHILE. and but? but what? he's still a pedophile.

As for Kevin, he didn’t comment further — but did like a tweet that appeared to advocate for the “cancelling” of Mark:

@Jaelynne17 @allison_sorrell @HeatherMorrisTV @druidDUDE I agree that cancel culture is toxic in most cases, but in this one. there are just some things in life you simply don’t do. And I hope anyone that feels like they need to do that gets the help that they need instead/before doing something that will impact lives beyond their own.

We’ll keep you posted if there are any more updates.

