Heather Morris Criticizes Fan for “Offensive” Mark Salling Post

Glee alum Heather Morris is speaking out about what she sees as an “offensive” tweet about her former co-star Mark Salling.

Fellow Glee star Kevin McHale, who played Artie, retweeted a fan’s post on Thursday, Dec. 17 that celebrated the recent 10th anniversary of the show’s holiday-themed episode “A Very Glee Christmas.” The post featured stills from the episode, and in a shot that included the late actor who played Puck, the fan had covered his face with a vomiting emoji.

Kevin shared the message “This album goes hard tho,” but the actress known for playing Brittany was not as supportive of the initial tweet.

“the vomit face on Marks face is offensive,” Heather commented on Kevin’s retweet.

Her remark was met with a wide array of responses by fans of the Fox series that signed off in March 2015 after six seasons. Some Twitter users agreed with her, while many expressed that it would be difficult to defend the actor who had been arrested for possession of child pornography in December 2015. Mark pleaded guilty to the charges but died by suicide on Jan. 30, 2018, before he could be sentenced.