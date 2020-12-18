Gwen Stefani Almost Ruined Blake Shelton’s Proposal Even Though She Had ‘No Idea’ It Was Coming

In late October, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announced the news that fans had waited a long time to hear. The couple revealed that they were officially engaged after five years of dating. However, according to Stefani, she almost ruined Shelton’s proposal.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton | NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Blake Shelton kept Gwen Stefani’s engagement ring in his truck for two weeks

During an appearance on the Bobby Bones Show ahead of the recent season finale of The Voice, Shelton revealed a new detail about his proposal to Stefani.

“To be honest with you — and this is scary — I had the ring in the compartment on my door of my truck for about a week,” Shelton told Bones. “I don’t know about you, but stuff falls out of that damn thing on my truck all the time. [When I was] digging in there looking for a flashlight or change, I kept thinking, ‘Man, somebody’s gonna hit the jackpot whenever I drop this thing out of my truck.’”

Shelton explained that he wanted to keep the ring in that handy spot 24/7 because he didn’t know when he would have the exact, right moment to pop the question.

“But thank God, I didn’t lose the ring,” Shelton said.

The God’s Country singer finally found the right moment while he was isolating on his Tishomingo, Oklahoma ranch with Stefani. They finally shared the news with fans on October 27.

Blake Shelton didn’t plan his proposal in advance

Shelton admitted that he didn’t plan anything out in advance of his proposal to Stefani. He said the only thing he knew he wanted was to pop the question when all of her kids were there, as well as all of Stefani and Shelton’s siblings.

“We have a group that we get together on [most holidays] with those two parts of our extended family, and it’s been like that for years. I wanted everybody to be there in the moment. I didn’t want to take her away or do something private away from the kids,” Shelton explained.

He felt like it was important for the kids to be a part of that big moment, and he held onto the ring for “a couple weeks” waiting for the right moment. But that moment almost didn’t happen. Stefani told Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show that she had no idea Shelton was going to propose.

Stefani explained that she was trying to get out of going to Oklahoma because things were getting too complicated with COVID and the family. She told Shelton that they should just “cancel the trip.” However, they were able to get it together and head to the midwest.

Gwen Stefani’s dad knew a proposal was coming

The Let Me Reintroduce Myself singer shared that the plan was for everyone – including her kids and her and Shelton’s extended families – to go see the house that she and Shelton are building. What she didn’t know is that Shelton had that ring in his truck and ready

“Nobody knew, nobody knew,” she said. “My dad knew because on my birthday he had shown my dad and said he was going to do it or whatever.”

Stefani said that Shelton was making a fire in the fireplace and was down on his knees when he asked her to look in the cabinet for a fire starter. When she looked, Stefani found the engagement ring in a box.

The mom-of-three says that she screamed and asked, “What, are you serious?”

“Then everybody came running around ’cause they heard us screaming and crying and so there was no video,” Stefani explained.

Luckily, her sister-in-law was on hand to take a few pictures.

Stefani recently defeated Shelton on season 19 of The Voice. The NBC reality singing competition will return for season 20 with Shelton returning as a coach. However, Stefani won’t be returning. The couple has not revealed a wedding date.