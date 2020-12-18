Google rolls out free, weekly at-home COVID-19 testing for all U.S. employees By

© . FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich



() – Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc’s Google said on Friday it is offering free and weekly at-home COVID-19 testing for all its U.S. employees and plans to expand the benefit globally during the next year.

A Google spokesman said the company had rolled out the benefit this week for all 90,000 U.S. employees, with the initiative guaranteeing them a weekly, at-home nasal swab and a lab analysis.

The company is recommending every staffer be tested weekly, although it is not mandatory, the spokesman said.

The news was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.

