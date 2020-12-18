Good and greedy: Frank Stronach once held a way for executives to more easily justify their big paydays

Article content continued

Before Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach’s inner philosopher king was led astray by ego, the founder of the Magna International Inc. auto-parts empire was known for implementing a corporate constitution designed to keep the company running as a “fair enterprise” by limiting the ability of its executives to “stuff their pockets with all the gold they can find.”

Introduced in 1984, the Magna Carta provided management with relatively low salaries and offered bonuses only when profits were generated for all stakeholders. During Stronach’s reign, shareholders, on average, split 20% of pretax profits, while employees and senior managers divided 10% and 6%, respectively. The constitution further required Magna to put a minimum of 7% toward research and development and 2% toward supporting “the basic fabric of society.” If Magna failed to generate a 4% return two years in a row, shareholders received the right to add their own directors to the company board.

Not everybody agreed with Stronach’s assessment that his constitution represented “perhaps the most important chapter in western industrial society in many years.” And the spirit behind it was clearly broken when Stronach kept receiving a share of Magna’s executive bonus pool after he was no longer actively managing the company. But replicating the compensation model that made Stronach rich would make justifying CEO pay a lot easier today, especially with all the lip service being paid to some supposedly new-found corporate social purpose.

CEOs should at least think about that when reading Freeland’s book, which ends by pointing out to the Richie Rich crowd that adopting a philosophy of “long-term greed” is more prudent than gaming the system to serve short-term self-interest. As the new finance minister noted: “Low taxes, light-touch regulation, weak unions, and unlimited campaign donations are certainly in the best interest of the plutocrats, but that doesn’t mean they are the right way to maintain the economic system that created today’s super-elite.”FPM