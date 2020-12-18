GM’s union in South Korea approves second tentative labour deal

© . FILE PHOTO: The logo of GM Korea is seen at an its plant in Incheon
SEOUL () – The union representing workers for General Motors Co (NYSE:) in South Korea have voted in favour of a preliminary labour deal with the automaker, an union official told on Friday.
The result came after union negotiators reached a second tentative agreement with GM last week after the union members rejected the first deal.
The two sides have had 26 rounds of negotiations since July.
