GM’s union in South Korea approves second tentative labour deal

© . FILE PHOTO: The logo of GM Korea is seen at an its plant in Incheon



SEOUL () – The union representing workers for General Motors Co (NYSE:) in South Korea have voted in favour of a preliminary labour deal with the automaker, an union official told on Friday.

The result came after union negotiators reached a second tentative agreement with GM last week after the union members rejected the first deal.

The two sides have had 26 rounds of negotiations since July.