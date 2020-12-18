Charlotte Tucker / EU-Startups:
German startup CoachHub, which uses AI to match individuals to business coaches, raises €25M led by Draper Esprit, bringing its total raised to €40M+ — Digital coaching platform CoachHub has secured new financing of approx. €25 million led by new investor Draper Esprit …
