German startup CoachHub, which uses AI to match individuals to business coaches, raises €25M led by Draper Esprit, bringing its total raised to €40M+

Isaac Novak
Charlotte Tucker / EU-Startups:

German startup CoachHub, which uses AI to match individuals to business coaches, raises €25M led by Draper Esprit, bringing its total raised to €40M+  —  Digital coaching platform CoachHub has secured new financing of approx. €25 million led by new investor Draper Esprit …

