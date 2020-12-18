German economy to shrink slightly in Q4

© . FILE PHOTO: People wear protective face masks as they walk beside Christmas decoration amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin
BERLIN () – The German economy will shrink by 0.4% in the last three months of 2020 before growing again early next year, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Friday, as a lockdown to curb coronavirus infections has slowed recovery.
After German business morale rose unexpectedly in December, Wohlrabe said he expected the economy to grow by 0.6% in the first quarter, adding that industrial orders were looking good, driven by domestic customers.
“Industry has improved significantly – especially the chemical industry and mechanical engineering,” Wohlrabe said.
