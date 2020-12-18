German economy to shrink slightly in Q4

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

© . FILE PHOTO: People wear protective face masks as they walk beside Christmas decoration amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin

BERLIN () – The German economy will shrink by 0.4% in the last three months of 2020 before growing again early next year, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Friday, as a lockdown to curb coronavirus infections has slowed recovery.

After German business morale rose unexpectedly in December, Wohlrabe said he expected the economy to grow by 0.6% in the first quarter, adding that industrial orders were looking good, driven by domestic customers.

“Industry has improved significantly – especially the chemical industry and mechanical engineering,” Wohlrabe said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR